Chelsea will face PSG in the Club World Cup final (Photo by Chelsea FC via Getty Images, Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea booked their place in the Club World Cup final on Tuesday with victory over Fluminense after two excellent Joao Pedro goals, and they will face Paris Saint-Germain in the showpiece event after they swept aside Real Madrid in their own semi-final match 24 hours later.

Chelsea have already had a successful 2024-25 season after qualifying for the Champions League and won the UEFA Conference League, but victory in the Club World Cup final would cap off a stellar debut campaign for head coach Enzo Maresca. However, to do so, they will need to beat the best team in the world, and the current European champions.

PSG have been in sensational form over the last 12 months, and especially in 2025. And that continued on Wednesday when they secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in New Jersey, with goals from Fabian Ruiz (x2), Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos.

Chelsea fans react to PSG demolition of Real Madrid

Chelsea fans across the world were tuning in to the PSG-Real Madrid match to find out their opponents for the Club World Cup, and it is safe to say that a fair few of them have been left worried about facing the European champions this weekend. One X user asked whether Maresca’s side “are cooked”, with another believing that the young Chelsea squad will not be able to live with the Parisians.

Chat… are we cooked? — ChelseaHQ (@ChelseaHQ_) July 9, 2025

Our young team do not stand a chance against this warriors, PSG beat you physically and emotionally pic.twitter.com/XQKPzlo5BB — CHELSEA MAN (@CFC_Philip) July 9, 2025

It will certainly be extremely difficult for Chelsea to pick up the victory over PSG, who will be by far their toughest opponents at the Club World Cup. But in the past, the Londoners have shown their ability to win finals against the odds – such as their two Champions League triumphs against Bayern Munich and Man City respectively in 2012 and 2021.

It remains to be seen how Chelsea get on against PSG in the Club World Cup, but Maresca and his players will surely have no fear – despite the masterclass performance of the Ligue 1 side against Real Madrid.