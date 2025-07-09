Video: Cole Palmer loses it at Chelsea teammate after bizarre blunder vs Fluminense

Cole Palmer's angry reaction to Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer could not hide his frustration at Nicolas Jackson after one slightly bizarre moment against Fluminense last night.

Although the Blues booked their place in the Club World Cup final after a 2-0 win over Fluminense, there was one moment when Jackson messed up a huge opportunity.

The Senegalese striker had Palmer wide open alongside him in the penalty area, but instead decided to go for goal from a difficult angle.

Jackson’s poor decision-making led to a missed chance for Chelsea to wrap up the game, and Palmer lashed out at his teammate in response, shouting at him and kicking the goal post…

80' Jackson goes for goal instead of the pass, and misses the target ? Cole Palmer's reaction says it all.

It’s not often we see Palmer getting this animated as he mostly seems like a cool character on the pitch, but this clearly really wound him up.

How bad a game was this for Nicolas Jackson?

All in all, this was a bad night for Jackson as he not only struggled when he came on, but he also had to watch from the bench as Joao Pedro made an instant impact up front.

The Brazilian forward was making his Chelsea debut after recently joining from Brighton, and he scored two superb goals to give Enzo Maresca’s side victory here.

When you then see Jackson making blunders like this, you can understand why Chelsea signed Pedro, who already looks like he could be a significant upgrade in attack.

Pedro and Delap could lead Jackson to Chelsea exit

Although Jackson looked like a decent prospect when he first arrived at Stamford Bridge, it’s fair to say he hasn’t really developed as many would have hoped.

With Chelsea now signing not only Pedro but also Liam Delap this summer, it’s hard to see Maresca finding many opportunities for Jackson.

It could even mean that CFC are already planning to get rid of the 24-year-old, with two strong-looking replacements already wrapped up.