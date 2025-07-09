Club have “submitted opening official bid” for Chelsea star, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca at the Club World Cup (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly received an official transfer bid for their backup goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Serbia international has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge, but could perhaps be a good option for a number of other Premier League clubs.

Bournemouth now seem to be stepping up their efforts to sign Petrovic, with Romano reporting that they’ve made an official bid to the Blues.

See below as Romano posted: “Bournemouth have submitted opening official bid to Chelsea for Djordje Petrovic. Negotiations ongoing between clubs as player’s keen on the move … Nothing was done/close with Sunderland last week as Bournemouth are now hopeful of getting deal done.”

Chelsea currently have Robert Sanchez as their number one, so Petrovic would probably do well to leave the west London club to get more playing time.

Chelsea’s goalkeeper options for next season

Chelsea loaned Kepa Arrizabalaga to Bournemouth last season, so it makes sense that the Cherries are pursuing a replacement in goal.

Kepa, meanwhile, has since been sold to Arsenal, so Chelsea might perhaps do well to bring in a new backup ‘keeper if they also let Petrovic join Bournemouth.

In truth, there’ll be plenty of CFC fans who want to see the club replace Sanchez as he’s not really been that convincing as the club’s first choice in that position.

Still, Petrovic clearly doesn’t have much of a role to play, either as Enzo Maresca’s number one, or as a backup.

Bournemouth fans will hope Petrovic can do a good job for them, though, as Kepa did when he joined from Chelsea last season.

Chelsea’s focus aside from transfers will be the fact that they’re now in the Club World Cup final after yesterday’s win over Fluminense, with either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain coming up in the final.