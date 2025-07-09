Wesley Franca in acton for Brazil against Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Everton are hoping to finish higher up the Premier League table next season, but to do so, they need to improve David Moyes’ squad. And one area that there are plans to be addressed is right-back.

During the final weeks of last season, Everton’s two main options at right-back were 40-year-old Ashley Young and 36-year-old Seamus Coleman. The former has since departed upon the expiry of his contract, and with Nathan Patterson seemingly not counted on by Moyes, it is clear that a new signing is needed. And they could come from Brazil.

Everton set sights on Flamengo defender Wesley Franca

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Everton want to sign Flamengo’s Wesley Franca, although they will need to beat Brighton in the race for his signature.

“David Moyes has got some key issues he wants to address. Branthwaite has signed a new contract, so that’s that one out of the way, but he still wants to strengthen his defence by signing a new right-back. Seamus Coleman is still there of course, but he’s not getting any younger.

“They’ve been having a look at the Brazilian lad, Wesley, who has been linked to a few Premier League clubs as his agent is trying to get him a move. Brighton have been in talks, so Everton could hijack their deal.

“Everton have had people at the Club World Cup, where he’s been impressive. If his fee is going to be around £20million, then maybe that’s the price they’ll have to pay, and it will be seen as a long-term investment for them. But I do know it’s certainly an area of the pitch they want to improve, and he’s on their list.”

Arsenal were linked with Wesley earlier this year, but right now, Brighton appear to be Everton’s main competition. It remains to be seen whether a move is made for the 21-year-old, who has already made two appearances for the Brazil national team.