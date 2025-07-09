Graham Potter wants Italy striker as next signing at West Ham

Graham Potter applauds West Ham United fans (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham United’s attacking struggles have become a pressing concern, with the Hammers failing to find consistency in front of goal despite investing heavily in their forward line.

Hopes were high when the club brought in Niclas Fullkrug and Evan Ferguson, but both strikers have struggled to deliver the impact the Hammers expected.

Fullkrug, who arrived with a reputation as a physical presence and clinical finisher, has found adapting to the pace of the Premier League challenging, often cutting an isolated figure up front and failing to convert the few clear-cut chances that have come his way.

Ferguson, hailed as one of the brightest young strikers in England, failed to score last season for the Hammers.

West Ham have struggled with goals from strikers

The lack of cutting edge has left West Ham overly reliant on goals from midfield and wide areas, making them predictable in attack and easier for opponents to nullify.

Manager Graham Potter is now ready to solve that issue in the transfer market this summer.

West Ham United are exploring a move for Sassuolo striker Andrea Pinamonti as they look to address their goal-scoring struggles ahead of the new season, according to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Di Marzio reports that the Hammers have made an enquiry regarding the availability of the 26-year-old forward, who is expected to leave Sassuolo.

Hammers face competition to sign Andrea Pinamonti

As per the report, Brentford have expressed interest in the Italian striker, indicating that West Ham could face competition from their Premier League rivals in the pursuit of Pinamonti’s signature.

Pinamonti scored 10 goals in Serie A last season for Genoa while being on loan from Sassuolo, showcasing his ability to deliver even in challenging circumstances.

Considering West Ham’s luck with strikers, they would happily take that return from the Italian striker in the Premier League next season.

