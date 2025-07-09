Emiliano Buendia looks set to leave Aston Villa this summer (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leeds are looking to add Premier League experience to Daniel Farke’s squad during this summer’s transfer window, as they aim to give themselves the best chance of avoiding relegation next season.

In recent weeks, they have been linked with several current Premier League players, including Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock. And they have now set their sights on another star, this time at Aston Villa.

Leeds seeking to sign Emiliano Buendia from Aston Villa

As reported by Graeme Bailey (via The Yorkshire Post), Leeds are interested in signing Emiliano Buendia. The 28-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, is expected to leave Aston Villa this summer as he is not in the future plans of head coach Unai Emery.

Leeds’ idea would be no agree a loan deal with Aston Villa, with the intention of including an option to buy in the agreement between the two clubs. And if it can be worked out, the chances of everything being finalised would be high, with Buendia said to be very interested in a move to Elland Road.

Buendia has previously worked with Farke during their respective spells at Norwich, and the chance to be reunited is one that could drive this deal to completion. Leeds are looking to sign a new attacking midfielder as a possible upgrade on Brendan Aaronson, and the Argentine would fit the bill.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds manage to get a deal done for Buendia, but considering Aston Villa’s expected stance, it would be no surprise to see him end up at Elland Road for the 2025-26 season. But for now, there is work to be done before that is able to become a reality.