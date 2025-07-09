Liverpool could ruin Arsenal’s transfer plans if Luis Diaz leaves the club this summer

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s transfer plans for the summer could hinge heavily on the future of Luis Diaz, with the Colombian winger’s situation at Anfield closely linked to the club’s potential pursuit of Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

Liverpool are keen to retain Diaz, who was a crucial player for them last season in their successful season in the Premier League.

However, interest from abroad, including lucrative offers from Saudi Pro League clubs, has complicated matters, forcing Liverpool to consider the possibility of his departure if a substantial offer arrives.

Luis Diaz is wanted by European giants this summer

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the European teams showing the most interest in the Liverpool attacker and even though the Premier League champions are not ready to offload him this summer, they have made a plan just in case he leaves the club.

Should Diaz leave, Liverpool are expected to act to secure a high-quality replacement, and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who is a target of Arsenal, has emerged as a candidate to replace Diaz at Anfield, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Rodrygo as they look to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s frontline ahead of another Premier League title challenge, but Liverpool could join the race if Diaz’s exit creates an opening in their attack.

While Rodrygo has shown no signs of leaving Real Madrid this summer, the attacker has fallen down the pecking order under new manager Xabi Alonso and his limited playing time in the Club World Cup could force the Brazilian star to reconsider his future.

Liverpool have no intention of selling Luis Diaz

For now, Liverpool’s stance remains that they want to keep Diaz, and there is no rush to offload him unless their valuation is met but if they lose Diaz, it could be bad news for the Gunners who are determined to sign Rodrygo this summer.

Real Madrid star is open to a move to the Premier League and both Liverpool and Arsenal present an ideal opportunity to the player to start a new chapter in his career.

Both are financially capable of completing the deal and in the end it may come down to the preference of the player.

