Liverpool star made ‘dream target’ as European giants get ready for new round of talks

Napoli are preparing to step up their pursuit of Darwin Nunez as the Uruguayan striker emerges as the club’s priority target, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian giants are ready to sell Victor Osimhen this summer with Galatasaray emerging as the favourites to sign the Nigeria international attacker.

After finalising Osimhen’s sale in the next few days, Napoli are now shifting focus towards landing Nunez as their marquee attacking signing this summer.

Nunez is open to making the move to Naples and has expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Serie A giants.

Darwin Nunez wants to join Napoli this summer

The 26-year-old forward has given “total priority” to Napoli, making it clear to his representatives and Liverpool that he views the Italian club as his preferred destination at this stage of his career.

Romano provided the update on X:

“After selling Osimhen, Napoli are set for new round of talks for Darwin Nunez as Uruguayan striker remains the main, dream target.

“As revealed two weeks ago, Darwin wants Napoli and he’s open to the move.

“Understand he’s giving total priority to Napoli at this stage.”

Napoli boss, who guided the Italian side to the league title last season, is an admirer of the Liverpool attacker.

Arne Slot wants a new striker at Liverpool

Nunez, who arrived at Liverpool from Benfica in a big money move, has had a mixed spell at Anfield. His failure to score goals and his consistency has been widely criticised.

Liverpool are looking for a new attacker themselves and Napoli’s interet in Nunez comes as a major boost to them.

The next round of talks between Napoli and Liverpool is set to take place in the coming days.

Liverpool, while open to discussions, will only sanction Nunez’s departure if their valuation is met, ensuring they can reinvest funds into strengthening key areas of the squad under Arne Slot.

The Dutch manager is currently assessing his forward options, with Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike high on the radar of the Anfield officials.

