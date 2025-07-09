Luis Diaz replacement: Liverpool eye move for PSG’s Champions League winning star

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The future of Luis Diaz at Liverpool is highly uncertain with the Colombian winger being linked with a move to Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The winger is high in demand this summer and particularly Barcelona are refusing to give up their chase of the Liverpool star.

The Premier League winning has still not agreed a new deal with the Reds and while the club have made it clear that he is not for sale this summer, until the transfer window remains open, nothing can be certain about him staying at Anfield.

Liverpool to target Kvaratskhelia if Diaz leaves

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has been identified as a leading candidate to replace Diaz if he departs Anfield in the coming weeks, according to Anfield Watch.

The Georgian international has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting wingers.

The winger was crucial in making Paris Saint-Germain Champions League winners this year and their successful league campaign.

Having joined the club from Napoli in January, he has been an instant hit at the French club.

In the same season, Kvaratskhelia contributed to Napoli’s title winning campaign as well as PSG’s highly successful season under manager Luis Enrique.

Despite Liverpool not looking to sell Diaz this summer, it is believed that a substantial offer would bring them to the negotiations table to sell the attacker.

The Colombian is a versatile player who not only played out wide for the Reds under Arne Slot last season but also featured as a false nine.

Diaz has been a crucial player for the Reds

The 28-year-old scored 17 goals and provided eight assists for the Premier League champions last season in all competitions.

A move for PSG’s Kvaratskhelia would be difficult at this stage considering the player only joined the Ligue 1 giants this year.

Liverpool are being too optimistic if they believe they can sign the Georgian this summer but if Diaz leaves, they would have to enter the market to look for replacements.

Barcelona, who are showing the most interest in signing the Reds star, have decided to delay their chase of the Liverpool attacker due to Diogo Jota’s tragic passing but in the coming weeks, they are expected to step up their pursuit of the Colombian winger.

