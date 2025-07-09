Revealed: Man United in talks over smart swap deal for Newcastle & Spurs transfer target

Dusan Vlahovic celebrates with his Juventus teammates (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Manchester United are among the numerous clubs eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for out-of-favour Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Newcastle United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also weighing up a possible move to sign Vlahovic this summer, sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

The Serbia international has been made available by Juve, with sources informing us that the Serie A giants are eager to get his high wages off their books.

This has led to interest from clubs in the Premier League, as well as Saudi Pro League duo Al Hilal and Al Ahli.

Manchester United working on potential swap deal for Dusan Vlahovic

One well-connected source also stated that the Red Devils have begun discussions with Juventus over including Jadon Sancho in their deal for Vlahovic.

This could suit all parties well as Juventus are long-time admirers of Sancho, who is free to leave Old Trafford this summer.

And although this is at an early stage, this could be seen as a favourable option for Vlahovic, who has rejected Saudi approaches for the time being as he would prefer to stay in Europe.

Who else could sign United misfit Sancho?

Sancho has other suitors this summer, so it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely make the move to Turin, as he’s also on the radar of his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho played some of his finest football in Germany, so could perhaps understandably prioritise a return there over other potential destinations.

United will no doubt hope they can use him in the Vlahovic deal, though, as the former Fiorentina front-man seems ideal to give them more of a goal threat up front after the poor form of the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.