Man United target Portugal’s Nations League hero in smart loan-to-buy deal

Manchester United are considering a deal to sign Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio, exploring a creative loan structure with an obligation to buy as they look to strengthen their defensive options this summer.

The Portuguese defender has been on United’s radar for several months due to his connection with manager Ruben Amorim, who managed the defender at Sporting.

According to Football Transfers, Man United are considering a loan deal for the Portugal international defender with an obligation to buy for €40 million.

Man United need more depth in central defensive position

The defender has impressed the Red Devils hierarchy with his performances for Sporting as well as a the Portugal national team, with whom he won the UEFA Nations League this summer.

As per the report, a new central defender is needed at the club this summer due to Jonny Evans retiring as well as Victor Lindelof departing the club.

While Inacio has been on the club’s radar for quite some time, the efforts to sign him have increased due to the presence of Amorim at the club.

Sporting are open to the idea of selling Goncalo Inacio

With Sporting now willing to listen to offers for the defender, Man United are considering a move but they face competition from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund to sign the 23-year-old.

Inacio has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe, featuring regularly in Sporting’s title-winning campaign and demonstrating maturity beyond his years.

His ability to operate in a high defensive line and contribute to build-up play would suit perfectly with Amorim’s playing style at the club.

While Sporting are keen to retain Inacio, they are realistic about the financial realities of the transfer market, particularly when Premier League clubs come calling.

The talented centre-back, who has become a cornerstone of Sporting’s defense, is currently under contract until 2027.

