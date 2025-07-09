Sources: Inter Milan eyeing signing of star who won’t return to parent club after Aston Villa loan

Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford at Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are looking into the possible signing of Spanish attacking midfielder Marco Asensio this summer, with the player understood to be tempted by the move.

Asensio has just returned to Paris Saint-Germain after a loan spell at Aston Villa, and has just a year left on his contract at the Parc des Princes.

With Asensio now in the final year of his PSG contract, a move this summer looks likely, and Inter are emerging as an option, my sources tell me.

The 29-year-old was also offered to Inter last year, but a deal didn’t materialise on that occasion.

The Nerazzuri remain keen on someone of that profile this summer, though, with a number of other attacking midfield players also under consideration.

Marco Asensio transfer saga one to watch for the next few days

Nothing has been decided yet on Asensio’s future, but it looks like one to keep an eye on in the coming days.

It is my understanding that Asensio would be open to joining Inter, while he’s also not set to be part of PSG’s first-team plans.

The former Real Madrid man moved to Villa on loan in January to get more playing time, and he had a decent impact during his time with Unai Emery’s side.

Inter’s admiration for Asensio makes sense given their current needs, so it will be interesting to monitor how this saga develops in the days ahead.