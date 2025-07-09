Hugo Ekitike celebrates scoring for Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Newcastle are still in the market for a new attacker to operate in tandem with Alexander Isak, having missed out on Joao Pedro, who joined Chelsea earlier in the summer. They have now turned their attention to a familiar face in their search to fill this void.

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Callum Wilson had left Newcastle upon the expiry of his contract, which means that Eddie Howe is a striker short going into the new season. There is a desire for a replacement to be signed, although there is acceptable that signing a quality backup will be difficult.

As such, a versatile attacker is wanted, which is why there was interest in Pedro. And now, Newcastle have set the sights on a player of a similar mould.

Newcastle rekindle interest in Hugo Ekitike

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are the latest club to join the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. Liverpool and Chelsea have already shown interest in the 23-year-old, but now a move to the north East could be on the cards.

Curiously, Newcastle have had long-standing interest in Ekitike, whom they tried – and failed – to sign in 2022 before his move to Paris Saint-Germain. But three years on, they could now get their man.

However, it will not be easy. Newcastle have already spent £55m on Anthony Elanga, so they may be put off by Ekitike’s reported £85m asking price. Howe’s squad needs significant reinforcements, so a deal would be tricky but for a big sale.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle make a serious attempt to sign Ekitike, but for now, there interest is just that. A deal could be sought if Frankfurt lower their asking price, but given the clubs in the race, that is unlikely to happen.