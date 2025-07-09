Newcastle looking at Aston Villa hero as Wilson replacement

Ollie Watkins celebrates a goal for Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly discussing a possible transfer swoop for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as they look to replace Callum Wilson this summer.

Wilson is leaving St James’ Park this summer after coming to the end of his contract, and that could leave a gap in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle have Alexander Isak as their undisputed starter up front, but they’ll likely need to be able to rotate over the course of a long season.

Isak has been a star performer for NUFC, but he’s occasionally proven a little injury-prone, so it could make sense to bring in cover.

Ollie Watkins among the names being discussed by Newcastle

According to a report from the Mail, there have been a few names discussed internally by Newcastle, and one of those is Villa front-man Watkins.

The England international’s future looks to be in some doubt this summer after attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

It perhaps seems unlikely that Villa would sell Watkins, but he was known to be keen to get a move to Arsenal when they made an offer for him in January.

Newcastle wouldn’t necessarily be able to offer him as much of a key role, but one imagines the St James’ Park project could still be seen as tempting for him.

Eddie Howe has done a great job since becoming Newcastle manager and has the club back in the Champions League for next season.

Watkins played in Europe’s top club competition last season, but Villa missed out on qualification for it this time round.