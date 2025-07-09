Contract agreed: Arsenal set for “direct talks” with club to sign 17 G/A star

Noni Madueke in action for Chelsea against Arsenal's Declan Rice (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly now set for direct talks with Chelsea over the potential transfer of England winger Noni Madueke.

The Gunners have already agreed a contract with Madueke himself, but now just need to reach an agreement with his club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, one issue at the moment could be the valuation of the player, with some distance between the two teams as things stand.

See below for Romano’s latest update on X, as the Italian journalist says there will now be direct negotiations between Arsenal and Chelsea to see if they can reach an agreement over a deal for Madueke…

???? Arsenal will have direct talks with Chelsea soon to discuss Noni Madueke deal. There’s gap in valuation between the clubs but negotiations will now follow to understand if/how to proceed. Noni Madueke has agreed a five year contract with Arsenal, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/esFPOlkGRq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2025

Romano said: “Arsenal will have direct talks with Chelsea soon to discuss Noni Madueke deal. There’s gap in valuation between the clubs but negotiations will now follow to understand if/how to proceed. Noni Madueke has agreed a five year contract with Arsenal, as revealed.”

Arsenal eyeing Noni Madueke as they look to strengthen their attack

Madueke is one of a number of names on Arsenal’s list of attacking targets this summer.

As revealed on CaughtOffside earlier today, Arsenal are close to an agreement over Eberechi Eze as another attacking midfield addition.

Meanwhile, they’ve also been strongly linked with being at an advanced stage in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to the Guardian and others.

How would Madueke fit in at Arsenal?

Madueke is a fine young talent, having contributed a total of 11 goals and six assists for club and country in all competitions last season.

The 23-year-old looks like he has big potential, so could be a useful squad player for Arsenal, though it’s perhaps hard to imagine him starting regularly.

Madueke mainly plays on the right flank, so surely wouldn’t get ahead of Bukayo Saka in the pecking order.

The former PSV man could also play on the left, however, so could be a useful option for Mikel Arteta to have at his disposal.