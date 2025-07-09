“Getting closer” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool transfer target who wants to work with Slot

Orkun Kokcu and Michael Olise (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation of Benfica playmaker Orkun Kokcu amid transfer interest from Liverpool.

As CaughtOffside reported recently, Kokcu is attracting plenty of interest as he could leave Benfica this summer.

Our sources told us Besiktas could be among his suitors, with Kokcu also wanted by Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in his native Turkey.

We were also informed that Liverpool were keen on Kokcu, with the player himself also understood to be leaning towards a reunion with his former manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool to miss out on Orkun Kokcu transfer?

However, Fabrizio Romano has now posted the below on X, with Besiktas seemingly stepping up their efforts to win the race for the 24-year-old’s signature…

?? Orkun Kökçü has informed Benfica of his desire: he wants to join Besiktas. Negotiations starting between Besiktas and Benfica as clubs already discussed details of the move. Kökçü to Besiktas, getting closer. ?? pic.twitter.com/BrDql5pht0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2025

Romano said: “Orkun Kokcu has informed Benfica of his desire: he wants to join Besiktas. Negotiations starting between Besiktas and Benfica as clubs already discussed details of the move. Kokcu to Besiktas, getting closer.”

Things seem to be speeding along well for Kokcu to move to Besiktas, so perhaps he wasn’t a priority target for Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool don’t need Kokcu – they already have good options in midfield

In fairness, even if Slot and Kokcu had a mutual appreciation for each other, it’s hard to see how the player would have had much of a regular first-team role in this Reds side.

The Turkey international has plenty of quality, but perhaps not enough to establish himself as a starter ahead of similar creative midfield players like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in this LFC squad.

Still, it will be interesting to see how Kokcu continues to develop as one imagines he might have it in him to star for a top Premier League club at some point in the future.