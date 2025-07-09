(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Premier League has today confirmed the remaining fixture selections for live TV broadcast for August.

We already knew the dates and times for the opening weekend of the 2025/26 season, which'll begin on Friday 15 August as champions Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield.

The TV picks for matchweeks 2 and 3 have now been announced (via premierleague.com), and there are some juicy fixtures to anticipate in the early weeks of the campaign.

Premier League confirm remaining TV picks for August

The second weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League season will begin with an all-London clash between West Ham and Chelsea on Friday 22 August (8pm), and there’s an eye-catching lunchtime game on Saturday 23rd (12:30pm) as Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur, who won 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on their most recent visit.

Arsenal are at home to Leeds at 5:30pm that Saturday, while on Sunday 24th, Sky Sports will show Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest, Everton v Brighton (both 2pm) and Fulham v Manchester United (4:30pm).

The second Monday Night Football of the season has the makings of a thriller as Liverpool travel to take on Newcastle (8pm), with the two teams playing out an epic 3-3 draw when they last met at St James’ Park in December 2024.

Matchweek 3 begins with another Friday night fixture as Aston Villa host Crystal Palace (8pm), and the two televised games on Saturday 30 August are a derby clash between Chelsea and Fulham (12:30pm) and Leeds v Newcastle (5:30pm).

Sky Sports will show another three games on Sunday 31st, with Brighton v Manchester City and Nottingham Forest v West Ham both kicking off at 2pm, before a blockbuster clash at Anfield between Liverpool and Arsenal at 4:30pm.

All of the fixtures mentioned will be shown on Sky Sports, except for the Saturday 12:30 kick-offs, with TNT Sports again having that slot in the schedule for 2025/26.

Updated Premier League fixture list for August

With the aforementioned games having been selected for live TV coverage, here is an updated Premier League fixture list for the first three matchweeks of the season:

Friday 15 August

Liverpool v Bournemouth (8pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday 16 August

Aston Villa v Newcastle (12:30pm, TNT Sports)

Brighton v Fulham

Sunderland v West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Wolves v Manchester City (5:30pm, Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 August

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (2pm, Sky Sports)

Nottingham Forest v Brentford (2pm, Sky Sports)

Manchester United v Arsenal (4:30pm, Sky Sports)

Monday 18 August

Leeds v Everton (8pm, Sky Sports)

Friday 22 August

West Ham v Chelsea (8pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday 23 August

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (12:30pm, TNT Sports)

Bournemouth v Wolves

Brentford v Aston Villa

Burnley v Sunderland

Arsenal v Leeds (5:30pm, Sky Sports)

Sunday 24 August

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (2pm, Sky Sports)

Everton v Brighton (2pm, Sky Sports)

Fulham v Manchester United (4:30pm, Sky Sports)

Monday 25 August

Newcastle v Liverpool (8pm, Sky Sports)

Friday 29 August

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (8pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday 30 August

Chelsea v Fulham (12:30pm, TNT Sports)

Manchester United v Burnley

Sunderland v Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth

Wolves v Everton

Leeds v Newcastle (5:30pm, Sky Sports)

Sunday 31 August

Brighton v Manchester City (2pm, Sky Sports)

Nottingham Forest v West Ham (2pm, Sky Sports)

Liverpool v Arsenal (4:30pm, Sky Sports)