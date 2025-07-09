PSG vs Real Madrid Live Stream: Guide for watching tonight’s Club World Cup semi-final

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for Real Madrid, Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi celebrate for PSG (Photo by David Ramos, Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With Chelsea’s place already booked, we will find out the other Club World Cup finalist later tonight as Paris Saint-Germain take on Real Madrid.

PSG recently won their first ever Champions League crown, thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final, and they’ll be looking for another major trophy in this tournament.

Still, Real Madrid are also a historically dominant club and will be eager to stamp their authority on this competition with a victory this evening.

Can Kylian Mbappe get one over his old club, or will PSG continue to steamroller their opponents as they’ve done so well under Luis Enrique?

How to watch PSG vs Real Madrid

Club World Cup prize money up for grabs

Clubs have made a huge amount of money by getting this far in the Club World Cup, and the winners will really be raking it in.

See below for a full run-down of what teams are being paid for their progress in this competition…

Group stage win: £1.4million

Group stage draw: £739,000

Round of 16: £5.5million

Quarter-final: £9.6million

Semi-final: £15.5million

Final: £22.1million

Winners: £29.5million

It might not be as prestigious a trophy as some of the others we see teams competing for every year, but this kind of prize money is surely going to make the Club World Cup more and more important to clubs in years to come.

