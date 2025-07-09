Report: Arsenal showing significant interest in 15 G/A wonderkid with €70m release clause

Rodrigo Mora in action for Porto at the Club World Cup (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly showing the most significant interest in Porto’s midfield wonderkid Rodrigo Mora this summer.

The 18-year-old, who can play as a central attacking midfield player or a winger, has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe in recent times.

Mora scored 11 goals and laid on four assists for his teammates in all competitions last season and has been monitored by Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City, according to Football Transfers.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Mora’s signature, but the report suggests that Arsenal’s interest is currently the most significant.

Rodrigo Mora transfer could cost as much as €70m

Football Transfers also state that Mora has a release clause worth €70m in his Porto contract, so this is not a player who’ll come cheap.

The Portuguese wonderkid has been scouted by all three of Arsenal, United and City, according to the report, and it seems inevitable that he’ll end up at a big club like that at some point in the near future.

Arsenal have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga, while a deal looks close for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal are also closing in on Viktor Gyokeres, as per the Guardian and others, so we could see a very new-look squad at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Who will Mora join if he leaves Porto?

Mora would surely be tempted by this Arsenal project after the fine job Mikel Arteta has done in north London.

By contrast, joining United looks like a big risk right now, with new manager Ruben Amorim really struggling since taking over at Old Trafford.

City could be another tempting project but one imagines Mora might find it harder to play regularly at the Etihad Stadium.