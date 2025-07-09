BILBAO, SPAIN – MAY 21: Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma celebrates with the UEFA Europa League trophy following his team's victory in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mamés Stadium on May 21, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There will be significant changes made to the Tottenham squad this summer due to Thomas Frank’s arrival, and the midfield options will be addressed. And one player that will almost certainly be leaving is Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma has had a very inconsistent three years at Tottenham, following his 2022 move from Brighton. He struggled for prominence last season, but despite having the opportunity for a fresh start under Frank, he is unlikely to get it.

Juventus seeking deal for Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Tottenham are in talks to sell Bissouma to Juventus, with the Mali international keen on making the move.

“From what I hear, Yves Bissouma is not really the type of player Thomas Frank likes to use. Tottenham are going to be open to offers for him and there are a few clubs having a look, because his agent has been working to find him a move. One of those clubs is Juventus, who have been looking at him for a while.

“I can see him doing well in Italian football because the assets he’s got and the way he plays would be a good fit for the pace of the game over there. It’s something he would be interested in as well. He’ll still be playing for a big club and in European competitions, but it’s a fresh start away from Spurs where things have never quite gone right for him.

“If they make an offer which Tottenham deem acceptable, and talks are underway, he will want to make that move.”

Aston Villa have also been linked with Bissouma in recent months, but at this stage, a move to Juventus appears to be the most likely option. For now, it remains to be seen whether a deal is completed.