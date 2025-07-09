Striker looking for a new club this summer is ‘open and excited to join’ Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is eager to join Manchester United this summer as the striker looks for his next chapter following his departure from Everton, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Calvert-Lewin, who left Goodison Park as a free agent after his contract expired, is said to view a potential move to Old Trafford as an exciting prospect and is ready to embrace the challenge if the opportunity arises.

Man United are in the market for a new centre-forward, but so far, their pursuit of high-profile targets has proven challenging.

Man United have failed to land their primary targets

Attempts to lure Viktor Gyokeres and Liam Delap to the club have been unsuccessful, leaving Ruben Amorim’s side searching for alternative solutions.

The need for a new striker is high at Old Trafford this summer despite the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves. The Red Devils want a proven goal scorer who can lead their attack and shoulder the burden of scoring goals.

Calvert-Lewin, who has been offered the chance to join Man United this summer, is open to the idea of joining the Premier League giants, as reported by Romano.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, he said:

“What happened with Calvert-Lewin is that the player has been offered to Manchester United. It’s not that Man United started negotiations for Calvert-Lewin as new striker.

“The player has been offered as an opportunity on a free transfer, a cheap opportunity for a player who has experience, knows the league and can be helpful for any club.

“So Man United registered the eventual cost of the deal. It means, obviously, the salary, the commission, the intention of the player, who would be, obviously, very open and excited to join Manchester United eventually in this summer transfer window.

“But at the moment, it’s not yet a concrete negotiation.”

Red Devils might have concerns about Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin’s availability on a free transfer presents an interesting option for United, offering Premier League experience and a proven physical presence in attack without the burden of a transfer fee.

United will be concerned about one thing though. His injury record has not been great and he has spent a significant amount of time on the treatment table.

While his age is ideal and his quality is impressive, his fitness issues may put off United and they may look for other options in the market.

