(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland fans have been treated to two exciting transfer update in rapid succession on Wednesday lunchtime.

The club confirmed the signing of Chemsdine Talbi from Club Brugge this afternoon, and he could soon be followed by another winger, one whose name will be familiar to followers of the Premier League.

Sunderland close in on Simon Adingra deal

At 2pm, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie took to X to exclusively reveal that the Black Cats have agreed a £20.5m deal to sign Simon Adingra from Brighton, with the Ivorian forward already touching down on Wearside, amid concurrent links with West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd.

The journalist posted: ‘Sunderland have agreed a fee with Brighton for Simon Adingra. #SAFC will pay Brighton £18m + £2.5m in add-ons for the winger. The 23-year-old has flown in to the North East by private jet and is undergoing a medical. Personal terms are also agreed.

‘Sunderland tried to sign the Ivory Coast international in January in a swap for Tommy Watson but it fell through on Deadline Day.’

Adingra could get Sunderland fans out of their seats if he joins

Talbi adds to Regis Le Bris’ options on the right flank, and the seemingly imminent addition of Adingra would strengthen the Black Cats on the opposite wing.

Although the Brighton forward hasn’t been hugely prolific during his two years so far in England (just 12 goals and five assists in 73 appearances), he could add a dash of excitement and unpredictability to Sunderland’s attack, if the deal gets done.

Tactical writer Adrian Clarke has outlined how the 23-year-old brings an ‘X-factor’ and boasts ‘fast feet that help him skip inside or outside full-backs’, while also praising his tendency to ‘shoot or flash a cross along the face of goal from a dribble’ (premierleague.com).

Ex-Black Cats striker and current Seagulls star Danny Welbeck has also hailed Adingra as a ‘dangerous‘ winger in one-on-one situations, and he showed with two assists in the Africa Cup of Nations final when Ivory Coast won the tournament in 2024 that he can thrive on the big occasion.

Assuming all goes to plan with the medical, Sunderland fans could soon have another new wing wizard to enjoy watching at the Stadium of Light upon their return to the Premier League!