Tottenham to make first major signing of Thomas Frank era as £55m deal agreed

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by
Mohammed Kudus is set to join Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham were clear that significant signings needed to make to improve on last season’s Premier League form, and they are now set to close the first major addition to Thomas Frank’s squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign kicking off next month.

In recent weeks, Tottenham have moved towards signing Mohammed Kudus from London rivals West Ham. Chelsea have also shown interest in the Ghana international, but he made it clear that he only wants to head to the north of England’s capital city.

Negotiations have been ongoing between Tottenham and West Ham, but these have now come to an end.

Tottenham agree deal with West Ham for Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham
Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

As per David Ornstein, Tottenham have reached an agreement with West Ham to sign Kudus, with the total package worth in the region of £55m. The 24-year-old, who registered five goals and three assists in 32 Premier League appearances last season, will now travel for medical tests before signing his new contract, which will last for six years.

Kudus can play on either wing, and this will be very valuable for Tottenham. He will compete with the likes of Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min for a starting spot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he should amass plenty of playing time in the Champions League too.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal edge closer to signing 23-year-old as £50m offer submitted
The Premier League have confirmed the remaining live TV fixture selections for August
Man City v Spurs and Liverpool v Arsenal among fixtures moved as Premier League confirm TV picks
Thomas Frank is driving a potential move by Tottenham for Yoann Wissa
Journalist: Frank pushing to sign ‘remarkable’ goal machine for Spurs; player is ‘keen on a move’

Kudus will add an extra edge of dynamism to Tottenham’s attack next season, and his arrival should allow the Europa League champions to perform much better in the Premier League, which will be the basic requirement of Frank from the club’s board of directors, headed up by Daniel Levy.

But it is clear that further additions are needed before the summer transfer window closes at the start of September, and it remains to be seen who joins Kudus in north London.

More Stories Mohammed Kudus

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *