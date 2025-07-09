“Can’t thank him enough” – Viktor Gyokeres makes big Ruben Amorim claim amid Arsenal transfer talks

Viktor Gyokeres speaking in an interview
Viktor Gyokeres speaking in an interview (Pictures via France Football/L'Equipe)

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has spoken out about his former manager Ruben Amorim, now in charge of Manchester United.

The Sweden international has been hugely prolific in his two seasons in Portugal, scoring 97 times in 102 appearances in all competitions.

This now has Arsenal advancing on a deal to sign Gyokeres, as per A Bola and others, with Man United also previously linked by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive report for CaughtOffside.

As Romano reported at the time, Gyokeres told the Red Devils he wanted to join the Gunners, but the player has now also paid tribute to Amorim.

Viktor Gyokeres on Ruben Amorim

Viktor Gyokeres applauds the Sporting Lisbon fans
Viktor Gyokeres applauds the Sporting Lisbon fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Speaking to France Football, as reported by L’Equipe ahead of the publication of the full video, Gyokeres gave Amorim big credit for getting the best out of him at Sporting.

“Amorim played a big part of this because he was the one who really wanted me here and his style of football that we played under him suited me very well, I think,” Gyokeres said.

“I can’t thank him enough.”

Still, even if United could have done well to land a prolific striker like this, it seems they’re set to miss out on what could have been an ideal reunion between Gyokeres and Amorim.

Can Gyokeres succeed at Arsenal?

Gyokeres is yet to prove himself in the Premier League, though he shone in a previous spell in English football with Championship club Coventry City.

The 27-year-old looks like he might be a bit of a late bloomer who’s now ready to shine at a big club like Arsenal.

Still, it’s also a bit of a gamble, and Arsenal really can’t afford to get this wrong after struggling for goals for so much of last season.

Kai Havertz was their main centre-forward, but missed a large chunk of the campaign due to injury, meaning no one in Mikel Arteta’s squad managed double figures for league goals.

  1. Ateta can not bring a striker like Gyokeres he always told us false news . now the stkikers prefer to Liverpool because he tired arsenal demands
    next season will be difficult to last season you see Chelsea now became strong but Arsenal not ready to success trophy because of manager

