Marco Asensio impressed at Aston Villa last season (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking to make significant changes to their squad for the 2025-26 season, and a number of replacements will be needed. Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio returned to Man United and Paris Saint-Germain respectively following loan spells during the second half of the previous campaign, and neither are likely to be sought again.

However, Aston Villa would have the chance to re-sign either player, should they wish. But in the case of Asensio, there is unlikely to be another pursuit despite his significant impact at Villa Park last season.

But a return to the Premier League could still be on the cards for Asensio, who has no future at PSG.

Man City and Barcelona offered chance to sign Marco Asensio

As per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), PSG have offered out Asensio to several clubs, among them Man City and Barcelona. Both clubs could be competing with Inter Milan in the race to sign the 29-year-old, as the Serie A giants have registered their interest in recent days.

The problem is that Man City are showing no signs of being interested in a move, while a deal with Barcelona could also be tricky – and not only because of their financial problems. Asensio is a former Real Madrid player, so it is unlikely that he would accept the move, and the La Liga champions are unlikely to be very enthused either.

PSG are hoping that Asensio’s impressive loan spell at Aston Villa, which saw him register eight goals and one assist in 21 appearances, will lead to a permanent transfer being completed before the end of the summer.

For now, it remains to be seen where Asensio ends up by the start of September. Aston Villa could re-ignite their interest at some stage, but it appears unlikely.