Thomas Frank is understood to be personally pushing for Tottenham Hotspur to sign one forward in particular during his first transfer window as Spurs manager.

The Europa League winners have been linked with numerous attackers of late, including Mohammed Kudus, Dusan Vlahovic and Anis Hadj Moussa, although the new boss is especially keen to bring in a player who’s previously thrived under his coaching.

Frank keen for Yoane Wissa reunion at Spurs

On Wednesday afternoon, Ben Jacobs took to X to reveal that the north London club are ‘weighing up a move’ to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

The prospective switch is understood to be ‘driven’ by Frank, who of course oversaw the DR Congo international’s prolific 2024/25 season for the Bees, and it’s added that the 28-year-old is ‘keen on a move’.

However, the west London side are understandably reluctant to lose both him and Bryan Mbeumo in the same transfer window, with Manchester United remaining hopeful of signing the latter (Sky Sports).

No surprise that Frank wants to bring Wissa to Spurs

It’s not exactly an earth-shattering surprise that Frank would want to be reunited at Spurs with a striker who excellent under his watch last season, scoring 19 Premier League goals (a tally bettered by only five players in the division in 2024/25).

Wissa has hit double figures in consecutive top-flight campaigns and is averaging a goal every three matches at Brentford, netting 49 times in 149 games for the Bees and becoming one of their star turns in the four years since promotion from the Championship.

It was Frank himself who described the Congolese marksman as a ‘remarkable’ centre-forward with a ‘nose for goals’ after a starring performance against west London rivals Fulham in 2023 (Evening Standard), and the Dane has proven that he knows how to get the best out of the 28-year-old.

If Wissa were to move across the capital this summer, Spurs would have no shortage of competition for the number 9 berth, though one would imagine with his goal record in recent months that he could immediately jump ahead of Dominic Solanke, Richarlison and permanent arrival Mathys Tel in the pecking order.

With the Brentford sharp-shooter seemingly keen on a move and Frank pushing for a reunion, there may well be a mutual desire for this prospective transfer to happen. It’d then be over to the two clubs to see if a deal could be struck, but that could yet hinge on what happens with Mbeumo.

It’s definitely one worth watching in the coming days and weeks…