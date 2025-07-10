Boost for Man United as club ready to pay £45m transfer fee for player they’re desperate to sell

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Man Utd (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a boost as Napoli remain interested in a potential transfer move for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Serie A giants were first keen on Garnacho back in January, and it seems they’re still considering him as a target for this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, Man Utd are desperate to get rid of the Argentina international, so they’ll surely be glad to hear Napoli could be ready to pay £45m for him.

Should Manchester United keep or sell Alejandro Garnacho?

Garnacho finished last season with 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions, and at the age of 21, he could still improve even further.

However, it seems clear he’s not in Ruben Amorim’s plans as he publicly lashed out at the manager when he didn’t start the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

Overall, even if it could be a bit risky letting Garnacho go, he’s not been consistent enough during his time at Old Trafford, and his attitude also doesn’t seem to be the best.

When Chelsea showed an interest in Garnacho back in January, the Telegraph reported that the Blues wanted assurances over the player’s temperament.

The fact that Chelsea then didn’t end up signing Garnacho probably tells you all you need to know.

Could Garnacho revive his career with Napoli?

We’ve seen a few Premier League flops reviving their careers in Italy in recent times.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori all struggled at Chelsea before reviving their careers at AC Milan.

Romelu Lukaku also struggled in spells with both United and Chelsea, but has since flourished in Serie A with all three of Inter Milan, Roma, and now Napoli.

Even Scott McTominay has taken his game to another level since his move from Manchester to Naples last summer, so perhaps Garnacho would do well to try the same.