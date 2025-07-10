Done deal: Arsenal announce “invaluable” third signing of the summer

Christian Norgaard celebrates with his Brentford teammates at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Danish defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard, who has joined from Brentford.

The 31-year-old shone during his time with the Bees and he’ll now be linking up with the Gunners, as now confirmed via the club’s official website this afternoon.

Norgaard might not be the kind of big-name signing that many fans were hoping for this summer, but he looks like a useful addition to add depth and experience to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Norgaard is Arsenal’s third signing of this summer’s transfer window so far, following the recent deals for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

With both Jorginho and Thomas Partey leaving as free agents, Arsenal look to have done well to replace them both with Norgaard and Zubimendi in the middle of the park.

Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta on Christian Norgaard

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta were clearly pleased with the signing of Norgaard today.

Arteta clearly sees Norgaard’s presence as really important for the season ahead, with the Spanish tactician telling Arsenal.com: “We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal. He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance. Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”

Berta also heaped praise on the new arrival, saying: “We’re very pleased to welcome Christian Norgaard to the club. He has been a consistent high performer in the Premier League and brings many qualities to our club.

“He is a leader, and a player with high tactical intelligence and versatility who will have a very positive impact to the squad. We welcome Christian to Arsenal.”

Who else could Arsenal sign this summer?

Arsenal surely won’t be done with their spending just yet, with attacking additions desperately needed in Arteta’s squad.

David Ornstein has reported in the Athletic that AFC are trying to negotiate a deal with Chelsea for Noni Madueke, even if it’s not going down too well with the club’s fans.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has spoken on YouTube about Arsenal still trying to thrash out a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres.

It is also our understanding that Arsenal are making progress on a deal for Eberechi Eze as they look to be heading towards an agreement with Crystal Palace for the England international.