“Zero ambition” – Over 1,000 Arsenal fans sign anti-Madueke petition & send angry messages to “clueless” club

Noni Madueke would not be a popular signing for Arsenal (Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Over a thousand Arsenal fans have signed a petition urging their club not to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke this summer.

The Gunners have reportedly been in direct contact with Chelsea over this potential deal, according to the Athletic, and it’s fair to say it’s not gone down well.

There has been a lot of surprise and anger on social media, and it seems some Arsenal fans are really doing their best to make sure they’re being heard as they insist they don’t want Madueke.

See here as a Change.org petition has been set up saying ‘no to Madueke’, which has 1,357 signatures at the time of writing.

Arsenal fans slam “clueless” club over Noni Madueke transfer

Even if most Arsenal fans will surely get behind any player that joins them, there is clearly a very vocal online community who feel this would be the wrong signing.

Madueke hasn’t been particularly impressive during his time at Stamford Bridge, and surely won’t come cheap.

It is a slightly surprising target for Arsenal to be pursuing, but some of this reaction is also perhaps a little over the top.

“20+ years of unwavering support and this is how we’re repaid? Mediocre signings with zero ambition while rivals strengthen? Arsenal is on the cusp of greatness don’t ruin it with clueless transfers. Back us properly or step aside,” said one fan in the comments section of the petition.

“This is a gross misuse of funds and continuing to hand over excess money to rivals needs to be investigated. Something is inherently wrong with the club at this point,” another said.

Do Arsenal need Madueke?

Arsenal certainly need to strengthen in attack this summer as that was an area of weakness for them last season.

There’s an argument that Madueke could be an ideal rotation player to ensure Bukayo Saka gets more of a chance to rest after playing so much football at a relatively young age and picking up a bad injury that kept him out for a few months last season.

Still, many AFC supporters clearly don’t want yet another signing of an unwanted player at Chelsea after some poor deals with the Blues in recent times.

The likes of Petr Cech, David Luiz, Willian, Jorginho, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling have all swapped west London for north in the last decade.

It would be fair to say that most of those didn’t join at their peak, and didn’t really work out, so it’s understandable that Arsenal fans don’t want even more of the club’s money invested in players their rivals don’t even want.