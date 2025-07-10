Arsenal step up pursuit of Premier League playmaker after positive talks with his camp

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal are expected to formally approach Crystal Palace to open discussions over the signing of Eberechi Eze, with the talented attacker remaining high on Mikel Arteta’s transfer wishlist this summer.

According to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, the Gunners have continued to monitor Eze closely and are preparing to take the next step by engaging directly with Palace to assess the terms required to complete a deal.

This comes after what has been described as “positive talks” with the player’s camp, which have reinforced Arsenal’s interest in bringing the England international to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the new season.

Eberechi Eze has been impressive for Crystal Palace

Eze, who enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Crystal Palace last season, has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England. He contributed greatly to Palace’s FA Cup win this year, scoring in the final against Manchester City.

It is understood that Arsenal view Eze as a separate priority from their interest in Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, ensuring that any pursuit of the Palace star will not be affected by parallel negotiations with other targets.

The Gunners are looking to add depth and versatility to their attack as they prepare for another Premier League title challenge while aiming to progress further in the Champions League next season.

Last season showed how injuries hampered their campaign with the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard all spending time on the sidelines.

Arsenal want to add more depth to their squad

It truly tested the depth of the Arsenal squad and that is where Arteta’s team suffered the most.

Crystal Palace are expected to be firm in their negotiations, recognising the value of Eze to their squad and the significant interest he has generated across the Premier League.

However, with Arsenal showing clear intent and the player reportedly open to taking the next step in his career, the coming weeks could decisive.

The Gunners have already made some big moves this summer after signing midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard while also signing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.

