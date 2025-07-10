Fabrizio Romano reveals key meeting over Arsenal transfer target’s future to take place next week

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Arsenal flag at the Emirates Stadium, Fabrizio Romano, and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Arsenal target Rodrygo (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes amid links with Arsenal.

A recent report from AS stated that the Gunners were prepared to spend big on signing Rodrygo this summer, but it seems his future still needs to be clarified.

The Brazil international is now set for an important meeting with Real Madrid next week, with the Spanish giants likely to be open to letting him go.

See below for Romano’s latest update on X, with the Italian journalist also clearly ruling out the player making a move to Saudi Arabia, as Sacha Tavolieri had previously suggested…

Rodrygo will seemingly be allowed the final decision on his future, but his focus is said to be on remaining in Europe.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope this gives them a chance to enter the running for his signature.

Could Arsenal sign Rodrygo this summer?

Rodrygo Goes in action for Real Madrid against Arsenal in the Champions League last season
Rodrygo Goes in action for Real Madrid against Arsenal in the Champions League last season (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

We know Arsenal need new attacking players this summer, but how many could they end up going for?

As things stand, they’re working on signing both Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke as new wingers/attacking midfielders (per Ben Jacobs’ post below), while Viktor Gyokeres seems to be their number one striker target as talks over a deal continue, according to Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

So, does that really leave much room for Rodrygo? The 24-year-old can play up front or out wide, so perhaps it could still be a good move to provide Mikel Arteta with really solid squad depth.

More Stories / Latest News
Jordan Henderson has been linked with a return to Sunderland this summer
Reports: Jordan Henderson decision made as Sunderland transfer stance explained
Arnau Martinez and Graham Potter
Revealed: West Ham optimistic after holding talks over potential €15m transfer
Thomas Frank
Medical today: Tottenham edge closer to first major signing of the summer

One imagines, however, that if all four of Rodrygo, Gyokeres, Eze and Madueke join, then there would have to be one or two sales in that department.

It’s not clear yet how things will pan out, of course, and signing all four of those names might be fanciful, but it could be easy to imagine AFC being tempted to cash in on one of Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli.

More Stories Rodrygo Goes

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *