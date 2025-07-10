Fabrizio Romano reveals key meeting over Arsenal transfer target’s future to take place next week

Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Arsenal target Rodrygo (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes amid links with Arsenal.

A recent report from AS stated that the Gunners were prepared to spend big on signing Rodrygo this summer, but it seems his future still needs to be clarified.

The Brazil international is now set for an important meeting with Real Madrid next week, with the Spanish giants likely to be open to letting him go.

See below for Romano’s latest update on X, with the Italian journalist also clearly ruling out the player making a move to Saudi Arabia, as Sacha Tavolieri had previously suggested…

??? Direct meeting for Rodrygo’s future will take place next week as Real Madrid are open to letting him leave. Real will leave the final decision to the Brazilian. Rodrygo won’t join Al Nassr, never a topic or even a negotiation despite reports. Full focus on Europe. ?? pic.twitter.com/PAKDMvH91T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2025

Rodrygo will seemingly be allowed the final decision on his future, but his focus is said to be on remaining in Europe.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope this gives them a chance to enter the running for his signature.

Could Arsenal sign Rodrygo this summer?

We know Arsenal need new attacking players this summer, but how many could they end up going for?

As things stand, they’re working on signing both Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke as new wingers/attacking midfielders (per Ben Jacobs’ post below), while Viktor Gyokeres seems to be their number one striker target as talks over a deal continue, according to Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

Arsenal expected to approach Crystal Palace to formally discuss Eberechi Eze. Palace attacker still high in #AFC’s thinking, as revealed. It follows positive talks with the player camp. Eze separate to Noni Madueke talks.? pic.twitter.com/nb89gLx6rL — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 10, 2025

So, does that really leave much room for Rodrygo? The 24-year-old can play up front or out wide, so perhaps it could still be a good move to provide Mikel Arteta with really solid squad depth.

One imagines, however, that if all four of Rodrygo, Gyokeres, Eze and Madueke join, then there would have to be one or two sales in that department.

It’s not clear yet how things will pan out, of course, and signing all four of those names might be fanciful, but it could be easy to imagine AFC being tempted to cash in on one of Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli.