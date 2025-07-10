(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Carlos Cuesta is reportedly seeking a reunion with one player he knows well from his time with Arsenal.

With the Gunners submitting a £50m bid for Noni Madueke and remaining in talks over a potential swoop for Benjamin Sesko, it’s evident that Mikel Arteta is determined to reinforce his attacking options after coming up short in the Premier League yet again last season.

Should one or both of those arrive at the Emirates Stadium, it could leave some of the north Londoners’ current forwards with a tall order to get into the starting XI, with one man in particular seemingly facing an uncertain future.

Parma enquire about Fabio Vieira as Arsenal ready to cash in

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal attacker Fabio Vieira is in Cuesta’s sights as he prepares to embark on his first season in a senior managerial role at Parma, with the report stating that the Portuguese forward is ‘on his way out’ this summer.

The Gunners are hoping to fetch €20m (£17.2m) for the 25-year-old, who spent last term on loan at Porto, with The Mirror adding that the Serie A club have made ‘initial enquiries’ over a possible swoop.

The north Londoners are ready to sell the player and would be open to doing business with Arteta’s former assistant.

Vieira in need of a fresh start with Arsenal prospects bleak

Signed in a £34.2m deal three years ago (The Mirror), Arsenal could now be willing to take a near-50% loss on Vieira, who appears to have no discernible future at the Emirates.

He had shown promising signs during his first season with the Gunners, being praised by Karen Carney for his ‘phenomenal‘ ball distribution, but the groin injury that he picked up in the closing weeks of 2023 proved to be an enormous setback to his hopes of establishing himself at the club.

His loan spell at Porto last term at least enabled him to get back playing regularly, but an output of five goals and six assists in 42 games at the Estadio Dragao doesn’t suggest that he’d come back to his parent side and shoot the lights out.

It seems quite likely that Arsenal will cut their losses with Vieira this summer, and a reunion with a familiar face in Cuesta could appeal to the 25-year-old, particularly if he’s promised a starring role at Parma.