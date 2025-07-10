Viktor Gyokeres kisses his title winners' medal (Photo by Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal transfer saga following the fans’ “crazy excitement” about the deal in the last few days.

It seems some Gunners fans were viewing a move for the Sporting Lisbon striker as essentially already being a done deal, but that’s not the case.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has now provided an update on the situation amid some reports about the deal potentially falling through.

The Italian journalist has called for calm from Arsenal fans, and urged everyone to just let the two clubs negotiate, with nothing done or collapsing as of yet…

A Bola have been among the outlets to claim that Arsenal and Sporting have been unable to agree a deal, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t at some point in the next few days.

Fabrizio Romano tells Arsenal fans to be calm about Viktor Gyokeres deal

“I keep receiving many questions from Arsenal fans about Viktor Gyokeres,” Romano said. “Guys, I know there are some suggestions in the recent days that the deal was already done and completed. It was not done, but it doesn’t mean that the deal is not getting done.

“So, calma about the Gyokeres story. There was a crazy excitement on Sunday, and I understand that because Arsenal made important progress. Arsenal are in very advanced talks for Viktor Gyokeres and that doesn’t change. So it remains advanced. It remains concrete. It remains absolutely on.

“Then the deal was not done because before calling the deal done, you need an agreement club to club. The agreement with Gyokeres remains done. It’s a five years contract. What I can tell you today is that Gyokeres even in the recent hours has been very clear with Sporting – he will not show up for training.

“The message is very clear from Viktor Gyokeres – he will not show up. He doesn’t want to train or to play for Sporting anymore. He wants to go to Arsenal.

“So now the two clubs remain in conversation about the gap they have in valuation for Viktor Gyokeres. Let’s follow the situation. Let them work. Let them negotiate. I will not be negative on this Joker story. The conversation is ongoing. Arsenal are working on it. Let Arsenal work. Let Sporting work.”

Will Arsenal get the striker they need?

VIKTOR GYOKERES PLAYER PROFILE

Gyokeres scored a staggering 97 goals in just 102 appearances in two seasons with Sporting, showing that he can be one of the most lethal goal-scorers in Europe.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the Sweden international can realistically repeat that kind of scoring rate in the Premier League.

Gyokeres stats at Sporting Games Goals 2023/24 50 43 2024/25 52 54

But even if he doesn’t, he looks like someone who could surely get 25-plus goals a season, which would be an improvement on what Mikel Arteta has at his disposal right now.

If Arsenal don’t get Gyokeres, it remains to be seen who else they could bring in as Benjamin Sesko now looks unlikely, but Ollie Watkins could be one to watch as a backup option.