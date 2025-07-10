Hugo Ekitike player profile: Who is the 33 G/A forward attracting transfer interest from Liverpool & Man Utd?

Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike is back in the headlines again after a superb season in the Bundesliga and subsequent transfer interest from top clubs.

The Eintracht Frankfurt striker looks like he could be a great fit for numerous top teams in the Premier League and beyond, so where could he be playing his football next season?

Read on for more info on that below, plus a look at his career to date, his statistics, and playing style…

Who is Hugo Ekitike? Background and early career

Ekitike was born in Reims in 2002 and ended up playing for his local club to really launch his professional career.

First, the Frenchman had a spell at Cormontreuil FC from 2008 and 2013, but he then spent six years in the Reims academy before playing for their B team in 2019.

His senior debut then came during the 2020/21 season, and by the following campaign he was a first-team regular, and impressed with 11 goals in 26 games in all competitions.

This put Ekitike firmly on the map and it earned him a big move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022, with the then-20-year-old joining on an initial loan which was then made permanent.

Up against some big-name competition at PSG, though, Ekitike’s stay at the Parc des Princes was a short one, and he has since revived his career at Eintracht Frankfurt, whom he joined on an initial loan and later permanently.

Career statistics and playing style

Ekitike is most at home in the centre-forward position, but he has occasionally done a decent job out wide on the left as well.

Tall, strong, pacey, and a clinical finisher, Ekitike is in many ways the perfect all-rounder up front, capable of scoring a variety of goals and proving a real handful for opposition defenders.

Ekitike’s profile on WhoScored states that he has no significant weaknesses to his game, while his strengths are his dribbling and passing.

His stats from last season might not tell the whole story, but they actually paint a pretty decent picture of someone who can both score and create up front…

Hugo Ekitike stats Games Goals Assists 2024/25 47 22 11

This was the most prolific campaign of Ekitike’s career, and in fact that goal tally of 22 represents 50% of all the senior goals he’s scored so far.

Still, at the age of 23 it seems like Ekitike is a player finally finding his feet at the highest level, with that early move to PSG perhaps stalling his development slightly after he emerged as a real wonderkid at Reims.

Ekitike’s performances last season also earned him a place in the 2024/25 Bundesliga team of the season, and there’ll surely be other individual honours to come for him in the future.

Summer transfer window 2025

There’s been a lot of interest in Ekitike this summer, much of which we’ve covered here on CaughtOffside, though his future still hasn’t been resolved.

Christian Falk previously informed us of interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, with Ekitike‘s asking price set as high as €100m.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed to us that Man United had reached out to Ekitike and his representatives over a potential transfer, though this hasn’t developed into anything more concrete just yet.

In another report, Romano also told us that Chelsea really like Ekitike, but they’ve since signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, so that likely means they’ll have cooled their interest in yet another forward signing.

Posting on X yesterday, Romano also stated that Ekitike has interest from Saudi Pro League clubs…

??? Hugo Ekitike keeps attracting interest from Premier League with Newcastle keen on the striker. More Premier League clubs remain also informed on situation, after Liverpool and Chelsea calls in June. Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah called in recent weeks but his priority is Europe. pic.twitter.com/GbCSzFFTTF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2025

He also mentioned Newcastle as a team who could be worth watching, though they already have Alexander Isak.

All in all, it seems like the interest in Ekitike is strong, but yet to materialise into anything that concrete or advanced with any particular club.

It’s hard to imagine he won’t be one to watch later in the window, though.