(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Jordan Henderson has been linked with a return to Sunderland this summer, but how likely is it to happen?

The former Black Cats midfielder officially terminated his contract with Ajax on Wednesday, a year before it had been due to expire, and the England international is set to change clubs for the third time in 24 months if he’s signed in the current transfer window.

There has been no shortage of reports about the 35-year-old’s immediate future since he became a free agent, some of which appear to contradict one another.

What’s the latest on Henderson and Sunderland?

On Wednesday evening, Portuguese outlet O Jogo reported that Henderson has decided against a reunion with his former Ajax boss Francesco Farioli at FC Porto, despite the pair having an excellent relationship.

The outlet claims that the veteran midfielder will instead return to Sunderland after 14 years away from the Stadium of Light, although sources on Wearside have indicated otherwise.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the former Liverpool captain isn’t a live transfer target for the Black Cats, with a return to his hometown club deemed ‘highly unlikely’, and that stance is ‘not expected to change at this stage’.

Sunderland won’t merely bring back Henderson for sentiment’s sake

Regis Le Bris’ side are set to clinch the signing of Simon Adingra pending a successful medical, but it remains unclear whether or not Henderson will follow the Ivorian winger through the door.

A return to the Stadium of Light in the summer that Sunderland ended their eight-year exile from the top flight would feel wonderfully poetic, although the Black Cats appear to be taking a pragmatic stance in the transfer market when considering the age profile of their new signings.

Other than the opportunistic acquisition of Reinilo Mandava on a free, the other newcomers to Wearside thus far are all 21 or younger. At 23, Adingra wouldn’t be a wild divergence from the club’s marketplace strategy.

As romantic as a return for Henderson might be, it seems that the promoted outfit won’t let sentiment guide their transfer activity, unless the hierarchy were to perform a volte-face and decide that the England international could have a great deal to offer to Le Bris’ side.

The 35-year-old may yet finish his playing days at Sunderland, but it appears doubtful that his career wheel will come full circle in 2025.