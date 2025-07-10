Liverpool’s Alexander Isak pursuit hits final twist as David Ornstein confirms latest stance

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is well-documented.

The Sweden international striker is a dream target for the Premier League champions who are looking to replace Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Carabao Cup final this year, in which Isak scored against Liverpool, must have elevated his status in the eyes of the Liverpool hierarchy even more.

Along with the Reds, Arsenal were also interested in a move for the Newcastle star but their focus has now shifted towards Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is a more attainable and affordable option.

Liverpool want Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak

Liverpool, having spent a huge amount on new signings already, are now looking for a striker who can replace Nunez.

Despite their interest in Isak, journalist David Ornstein has claimed that the attacker is not for sale and the door to sign him is closed.

“The sale of Alexander Isak is not on the agenda for Newcastle. They want him to stay,” Ornstein told the Sky Sports Back Pages Today podcast.

“They would love him to renew his contract. And so many clubs would, I’m sure, like to sign him.

“We know of Arsenal’s previous interest, Liverpool. I’m sure if the door was open, they would look to try and walk through it. But Newcastle don’t intend to open the door. And even if they ever could be tempted to, the price would be extortionate.

“Talk of sort of £150 million. So let’s see what he wants to do. And when they return to preseason training and what his mindset is at.

“But for now, he’s definitely there to stay.”

Hugo Ekitike is a more achievable target

Liverpool may now have to focus on other achievable targets, like Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Even though they have also been linked with Victor Osimhen this summer, Ekitike is someone who is high on their agenda.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on their interest in Ekitike and claimed that the move could be a ‘possibility’.

