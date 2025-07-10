“Made it clear” – Talks held in recent days as Liverpool star informs club he wants to leave

Liverpool FC flag (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has reportedly informed the club that he would like to be allowed to leave if the right offer comes along this summer.

The Colombia international has been a key player for the Reds since he joined from Porto back in the 2022 January transfer window.

Liverpool have supposedly blocked approaches from interested clubs so far this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg, but it seems Bayern Munich are still trying, while Diaz himself has also made it clear he would like to leave Anfield.

Florian Plettenberg on Luis Diaz

See below for the latest update from Sky Germany journalist Plettenberg on his official account on X…

Plettenberg posted: “Understand Luis #Diaz has once again made it clear that he is open to leaving Liverpool if a really exciting offer arrives. #LFC have been informed. However, they have blocked everything so far (FC Bayern, Barcelona, etc.) Max Eberl has held new talks with Diaz’s management in recent days. As reported, Bayern remain keen on Diaz. There are still no agreements or offers. It is complicated, but Bayern are trying.”

Could Liverpool be set to replace Luis Diaz?

One imagines Liverpool might be open to letting Diaz go if they were sure they could bring in a top class replacement.

LFC have already strengthened in the attacking midfield department this summer by bringing in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, but more depth might be needed if Diaz leaves.

The 28-year-old contributed 13 goals and five assists in the Premier League last season as Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title, so replacing someone like that will be easier said than done.

A report from Fichajes has linked Liverpool with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes, who could be the right kind of profile, but we’ll probably need to see something about this from more reliable sources before taking it too seriously.