Sources: Man United considering signing Arsenal target but need this sale to go through first

Ollie Watkins in action for Aston Villa against Arsenal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are considering a move to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer, but they’ll need to sell Rasmus Hojlund first.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Watkins is a key target for Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim, who wants Premier League experience in his squad.

One source said: “Amorim wants to reshape the squad by focusing on players with Premier League experience. Watkins is at the heart of this vision, along with names like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Amorim’s target is clear: Ready-made stars who will contribute immediately.”

Watkins has a contract with Aston Villa until 2028 and has also attracted interest from Arsenal in recent times, with the Gunners failing with a bid for the England international back in January.

It is understood that Watkins could still come into Arsenal’s thinking this summer if they miss out on other targets, but United consider him more of a top target as things stand.

Ollie Watkins to Manchester United could hinge on Rasmus Hojlund sale

Watkins likely won’t be an easy or cheap signing, and United’s finances are already slightly under strain, with player sales required.

It is currently considered unlikely that any deal for Watkins could happen until Hojlund is sold, with the club ready to let the young Denmark international go after two underwhelming seasons at Old Trafford.

Hojlund has interest from Serie A, as Alfredo Pedulla has previously reported for CaughtOffside, but no deal is currently advanced or close.

Other sales such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are also considered likely this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Villa don’t want to sell Ollie Watkins

The main issue with Watkins’ situation at the moment is that Villa don’t want to sell.

The 29-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions last season and is likely to remain a key player for Unai Emery’s side in the season ahead.

Still, one team to watch could be Newcastle as they also have an interest in adding more depth up front, while they also have Champions League football to offer, which could tempt Watkins into pushing for Villa to let him go.