Man United are willing to offload expensive flop for just £15million

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to part ways with Jadon Sancho this summer, even if it means accepting a cut-price fee.

The player’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain after it became clear that he is not in the future plans of manager Ruben Amorim.

Along with players like Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, Sancho is heading out of the club this summer as Man United look for a buyer for the English winger.

Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea who decided against signing the player in a permanent move due to his high wage demands.

Man United lower asking price of Jadon Sancho

According to GiveMeSport, Man United are prepared to lower their demands for Jadon Sancho even further, potentially accepting a fee as low as £15 million if they are unable to find a buyer willing to match their valuation.

United initially hoped to recoup a significant portion of the £73 million they paid Borussia Dortmund for Sancho, but with a lack of concrete offers meeting their demands, the club is now considering a substantial cut-price sale to move the player on and ease their wage bill.

Sancho, one of the higher earners at Old Trafford, remains out of favour under Amorim and the club leadership has made a decision on the future of the player.

Juventus have taken significant steps to clarify the terms required to finalise a deal for the English star. The Italian giants are weighing up whether to take a risk on Sancho this summer.

There is a growing belief within Juventus that Sancho could become a key asset if he can regain confidence and consistency in a new environment.

Juventus remain interested in Sancho

The Serie A club are discussing whether to proceed with a deal, with the significantly reduced asking price making the winger a more appealing prospect in a challenging financial market.

Moving Sancho on would free up significant wages and allow United to prioritise reinforcements in key areas, including central defense and midfield, while ensuring the squad is composed of players fully committed to the direction of the club.

It remains to be seen if Juventus would make another move for the United star now that his asking price has been lowered.

There have been reports of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic being included in a swap deal for Sancho since the Red Devils are looking for a new attacker this summer.

Man United turn attention towards striker with a €52 million release clause