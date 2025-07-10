(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers appear to be making progress in their attempts to snap up a Spanish defender for a modest fee this summer.

Having already secured the signing of Fer Lopez, Wolves are determined to reinforce their backline, with Vitor Pereira’s side continuing to pursue Christopher Wooh of Rennes.

Along with that ongoing chase for the Cameroon centre-back, the Old Gold are also hoping to bolster their full-back options, and reports from Spain suggest that they could be on track to do so.

Wolves accelerating in talks to sign Marc Pubill

According to Fichajes, Wolves have entered the race to sign Almeria defender Marc Pubill ‘with a vengeance’ and have ‘accelerated contacts’ with the 22-year-old’s representatives.

The proposal from the Molineux club is apparently an attractive one forboth the right-back and the LaLiga2 outfit, who would ‘welcome a sale’ for just €15m (£12.9m), which has been set as the ‘starting point’ for talks to progress.

AC Milan had reportedly been ‘advanced in their negotiations’ for the Spaniard, who represented his country at the recent European Under-21 Championship, but the advantage now seems to be with the Premier League side.

£13m for Pubill could be a bargain for Wolves

If Wolves can take full command of the race to sign Pubill, it’d give them a prodigious right-back to compete with Matt Doherty – more than 11 years his senior – for a starting berth in Pereira’s line-up.

The 22-year-old has become renowned for his ‘tactical maturity’, along with his ‘physicality, technique and attacking ability’ from the right flank (Fichajes).

Although his G/A output is modest even for a right-back (four goals and 10 assists in 105 senior games), the apparent presence of a club as esteemed as Milan in the chase for his signature attests to how high a ceiling he could have in the coming years.

With Wolves now firmly established in the Premier League – they’re facing into an eighth consecutive season of top-flight football – Pubill’s reported asking price of just under £13m would be a relative bargain in today’s market.

It’d represent a hugely satisfying coup for the Old Gold if they can see off the seven-time European champions in the race for the Spanish right-back.