Medical today: Tottenham edge closer to first major signing of the summer

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Thomas Frank
(Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Mohammed Kudus is set to complete his medical with Tottenham today, with the plan for his arrival in North London now fully confirmed as Spurs close in on one of their headline signings of the summer window.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are set to make their first major signing of the summer by adding West Ham United star Kudus to their attacking rank.

Tottenham and West Ham have begun exchanging the final documents after the two clubs reached an agreement over the transfer earlier this week.

The deal will see Spurs pay a £55 million fee for the Ghanaian international, with the payment structure spread across three years.

Mohamed Kudus is joining Tottenham this summer

Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax, has impressed with his goal scoring and goal creation qualities.

He is a versatile player who can play on both the wings as well as in a more central role.

With question marks over the long term future of Son Heung-min and Richarlison, Spurs wasted no time in signing a player who is similar to both of them.

Kudus is going to provide the Tottenham attack a new dimension next season. Thomas Frank starts his era at Spurs with a statement signing.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool FC flag at the Champions League final in 2019
“Made it clear” – Talks held in recent days as Liverpool star informs club he wants to leave
Christian Norgaard celebrates with his Brentford teammates at the Emirates Stadium
Done deal: Arsenal announce “invaluable” third signing of the summer
Wolves are reportedly accelerating talks to sign Almeria defender Marc Pubill
Report: Wolves pushing forward with talks to sign Spanish gem who could be snapped up for a bargain

Thomas Frank era starts with a statement signing

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United
Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Ghanaian’s ability to carry the ball at pace and break defensive lines will be a valuable asset for Tottenham, who are looking to add more unpredictability to their attack.

Once Kudus completes his medical and the documents are finalised, he will become Tottenham’s latest signing of the summer window, adding further excitement to a squad already filled with promising talent.

Following their Europa League win and qualification to the Champions League, Spurs needed more quality in their squad and they have managed to do just that with the signing of Kudus.

Former Tottenham star confirms Thomas Frank’s interest in 24-year-old midfield player

More Stories Mohammed Kudus

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *