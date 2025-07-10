Medical today: Tottenham edge closer to first major signing of the summer

(Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Mohammed Kudus is set to complete his medical with Tottenham today, with the plan for his arrival in North London now fully confirmed as Spurs close in on one of their headline signings of the summer window.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are set to make their first major signing of the summer by adding West Ham United star Kudus to their attacking rank.

Tottenham and West Ham have begun exchanging the final documents after the two clubs reached an agreement over the transfer earlier this week.

The deal will see Spurs pay a £55 million fee for the Ghanaian international, with the payment structure spread across three years.

Mohamed Kudus is joining Tottenham this summer

Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax, has impressed with his goal scoring and goal creation qualities.

He is a versatile player who can play on both the wings as well as in a more central role.

With question marks over the long term future of Son Heung-min and Richarlison, Spurs wasted no time in signing a player who is similar to both of them.

Kudus is going to provide the Tottenham attack a new dimension next season. Thomas Frank starts his era at Spurs with a statement signing.

Thomas Frank era starts with a statement signing

The Ghanaian’s ability to carry the ball at pace and break defensive lines will be a valuable asset for Tottenham, who are looking to add more unpredictability to their attack.

Once Kudus completes his medical and the documents are finalised, he will become Tottenham’s latest signing of the summer window, adding further excitement to a squad already filled with promising talent.

Following their Europa League win and qualification to the Champions League, Spurs needed more quality in their squad and they have managed to do just that with the signing of Kudus.

