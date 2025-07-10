Not Gyokeres: Arsenal involved in talks to sign striker with ‘incredible skillset’

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal remain in active negotiations with RB Leipzig for the signing of Benjamin Sesko, according to German outlet Chemnitzer Morgenpost, as the Gunners continue their determined search for a prolific striker to lead the line next season.

While their primary target remains Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, they are working on a back-up plan just in case they fail to sign the Sweden international striker.

Meetings have taken place between Arsenal and the Sporting officials this week to agree a fee for the signing of Gyokeres but an agreement has still not been reached.

Arsenal are working towards signing a new striker

Mikel Arteta, who is desperate to sign a new attacker this summer, has identified Gyokeres and Sesko as his prime transfer targets.

After finishing second in the league for three seasons in a row, the Arsenal boss in now determined to sign a new number nine to lead his attack.

There was growing belief that Arsenal had moved away from pursuing Sesko, with the Gunners prioritising a move for Gyokeres. However, Chemnitzer Morgenpost reports that Arsenal have not closed the door on Sesko and remain in ongoing discussions with RB Leipzig over a potential deal.

The Slovenian striker, who scored 21 goals across all competitions for Leipzig last season, is seen as a player with immense potential due to his physicality and his goal scoring quality.

He is younger than Gyokeres and has more room for improvement in the coming years.

Gunners have lacked a lethal presence up front

Arsenal’s striking department currently relies heavily on Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, but the lack of a consistent, high-volume goal scorer has been evident in key matches, particularly in the title run-in.

Adding a clinical finisher like Sesko or Gyokeres could give them edge over clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp, who is the head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, praised Sesko’s ‘incredible skillset’.

