Report: West Ham boss Graham Potter is eyeing double raid on Liverpool

West Ham United are preparing an audacious double swoop on Liverpool, targeting both Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, via West Ham Zone.

The Hammers are looking to strengthen their squad this summer, particularly in the midfield position.

After a poor season in 2024/25, that promised a lot at the start after their summer signings last summer, but failed to deliver in the end, the London club have decided to add quality to their squad and aim for a finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

Last season saw the Hammers sack manager Julen Lopetegui and replacement him with Graham Potter, who has now been given the task to revive the club and for that he is looking for new, young talent in the Premier League.

West Ham United are looking to inject youth in the squad

Morton and Elliott are both 22-year-old and the main reason why the Hammers are looking to sign them this summer is because Potter wants to bring down the average age of the squad.

West Ham United have an ageing squad and they need more young talent in the side.

Both the players have seen limited playing time at Liverpool and could be open for a move away from Anfield.

With the Premier League champions making more signings this summer, the players will move further down the pecking order and manager Arne Slot would be unable to promise them regular playing time.

Although Liverpool are in no rush to part ways with Elliott, who has become an important squad member, they are still open to listen to offers for the youngster.

Harvey Elliott is heading out of Liverpool this summer

Liverpool have reportedly set a clear asking price for Elliott this summer, valuing the midfielder at £40 million if any deal includes a buy-back clause, while demanding a fee closer to £50 million for a straight sale.

The Hammers see Elliott as a potential long-term successor to Mohammed Kudus, whose future remains uncertain amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, with the North London club reportedly weighing up a move this summer.

As for Morton, his career has not fully started like Elliott and he needs to establish himself at the top level.

The Hammers can provide him that opportunity which would be almost impossible at Liverpool so a move away from Anfield is what his career needs at this stage.

