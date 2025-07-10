(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have taken a firm stance over one Spurs player who’s attracting renewed interest from a LaLiga giant.

The Europa League winners have been linked with defensive reinforcements this summer, with Burnely’s Maxime Esteve identified as one prospective target.

However, one man in particular appears to be in the sights of overseas suitors.

Spurs stand firm as Atletico continue to eye Cristian Romero

On Wednesday night, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge issued an update on Cristian Romero, who continues to be admired by Atletico Madrid, but Spurs are understandably quite reluctant to lose their Europa League final hero.

The journalist outlined: 'Cristian Romero is the subject of long-term interest from Atletico Madrid but the Tottenham vice captain, player of the match in the Europa League final, is considered a very important member of the side.

'It is understood that it would take a huge bid for the club to even consider selling a key player.'

‘It is understood that it would take a huge bid for the club to even consider selling a key player.’

Frank will aim to build his Spurs side around Romero

Having bought themselves a Champions League lifeline with that famous victory over Manchester United in Bilbao, it definitely won't be on the agenda for Spurs to weaken their squad by cashing in on crucial players such as Romero this summer.

Hailed as an 'unbelievable' player by defensive colleague Micky van de Ven, the Argentine is a player around whom a successful side will be looking to be built in N17, with the 27-year-old bringing the sort of big-game winning mentality that the club had lacked for so long.

His Europa League final performance was one for the ages, and the north London faithful would revolt if Daniel Levy were to sanction the defender’s exit in this transfer window, an action which’d undo so much of the good which could come from that overdue success.

Atletico will likely persevere with the mindset that every player has his price, and they may be hoping that the strong Argentina contingent at the Metropolitano – along with the genuine prospect of challenging for a league title – could ultimately entice Romero into a move to Madrid.

Unless the LaLiga giants submit a truly mindblowing bid, Spurs surely won’t countenance parting with a crucial on-field leader so soon after their greatest night in modern history.