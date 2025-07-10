Sources: Birmingham City explore the Asian market to sign new winger

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Birmingham City are exploring the East Asian market as they look to strengthen their attacking options in upcoming transfer windows, with the club monitoring two promising wingers from Japan and South Korea.

According to information provided by sources close to the agent industry, Birmingham have added Taichi Hara, currently playing for Kyoto Sanga in Japan’s J1 League, to their internal shortlist as a potential signing.

The 26-year-old winger has impressed in recent J1 League matches with his quality which has caught the attention of scouts assessing affordable talent capable of adapting to the demands of the game in England.

Birmingham City are searching the Asian market

In addition to Hara, Birmingham are also tracking a South Korean winger who is reportedly close to becoming a free agent, making him an appealing option for the club from both a sporting and financial perspective.

While the identity of the Korean player has not been disclosed, it is understood that he has been closely followed by Birmingham’s scouting department in recent weeks, with reports indicating that the player has shown consistent performances in his domestic league.

Birmingham City’s recruitment strategy under their current ownership has placed an emphasis on identifying talent from emerging markets, with East Asia becoming an increasingly popular scouting ground for English clubs looking for technically skilled, versatile players who can add depth to their squads.

Asian players could get an opportunity in the English game

The club’s interest in Hara and the unnamed Korean winger shows that they are looking to build a balanced squad capable of competing for promotion while managing financial sustainability.

Although no official move has been made at this stage, both players are firmly on Birmingham’s radar, and the club will continue to assess their performances and availability.

Should Birmingham decide to formalise their interest, the deals could present an opportunity for the players to make the step up to English football while offering Birmingham fresh attacking options to enhance their squad depth.