(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly been informed how much they’d need to stump up if they’re to land one particular transfer target this summer.

Having added three new defenders since the end of the 2024/25 season, the Elland Road hierarchy are now set to focus on other areas of Daniel Farke’s squad between now and the end of August.

The Whites have been linked with familiar Premier League names such as Emiliano Buendia and Sean Longstaff, although they also appear to be looking towards another major European league for prospective recruits.

Hoffenheim set asking price for Anton Stach amid Leeds interest

According to German outlet Bild, Leeds remain ‘very interested’ in Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach, although there hasn’t been a concrete offer made as of yet.

The Bundesliga side would like to keep hold of the 26-year-old for the upcoming season and are set to demand a minimum of €20m (£17.2m) to part with him, with a clear message to prospective suitors that they’ll have to ‘dig deep into their pockets’ if they’re to sign him.

However, it’s added that Die Kraichgauer would be ‘willing to discuss a suitable offer’ if one is presented to them in the coming weeks.

Stach would give Leeds a powerful midfield presence

Amid Leeds’ productive transfer drive for three new defenders, Farke will surely be eager to bolster his midfield options, which currently seem sparse after the end of Joe Rothwell’s loan.

The versatile Stach could well be an ideal acquisition if the Whites can turn Hoffenheim’s heads. In the prime of his career at 26, he has plenty of high-level experience in the Bundesliga and, at 6 foot 4, would offer a powerful presence in the midfield engine room.

The towering German has been described by the Yorkshire Evening Post as a ‘ball-winning specialist’ who has ‘shown his ability to cover ground, win duels, read the game and dominate aerially’, and such a no-nonsense enforcer could be exactly what Leeds require now that they’re back in the Premier League.

That reputation is evidenced by his performance metrics over the past year. Among positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues last season, he ranked in the top 15% or better with his match averages for interceptions (1.65), blocks (1.6), clearances (3.65) and aerial duels won (1.83), as per FBref.

It’s duly easy to see why Hoffenheim are determined to keep hold of Stach and have no intention of letting him leave on the cheap, but if the Whites are prepared to meet his asking price, he could give Farke’s side a truly commanding midfield enforcer.