Club ready to pay €75m clause that could also trigger Liverpool transfer deal

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Victor Osimhen and Darwin Nunez
Victor Osimhen and Darwin Nunez (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Galatasaray have communicated that they’re ready to pay the €75m release clause of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to sign him permanently this summer.

The Nigeria international spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, and impressed with 37 goals in 41 games in all competitions.

It makes sense that Galatasaray are now keen to keep Osimhen, but it seems Napoli are making life difficult for them, according to Alfredo Pedulla in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column.

It seems one issue is that Galatasaray could pay Osimhen’s clause but only in instalments, but Napoli want more immediate guarantees.

Napoli eyeing Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez to replace Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring for Galatasaray against Fenerbahce
Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring for Galatasaray against Fenerbahce (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Napoli won’t sell for Osimhen at any price – they want the right deal – but it seems the plan remains to cash in on him and use that money on a top signing like Darwin Nunez at centre-forward.

Although Nunez has struggled during his time at Liverpool, it seems the Reds front-man is Antonio Conte’s preferred target in that position.

It could be that the Uruguay international would be able to revive his career in Serie A, as numerous other Premier League flops have been able to do.

Who else could Napoli sign this summer?

Napoli have also been linked strongly with Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho by the Daily Mirror.

It would be fair to say that both Garnacho and Nunez have struggled at their current clubs, but it would be interesting to see how well they could link up at Napoli.

Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay are both on Napoli’s books at the moment after difficult spells in the Premier League, so that could inspire these struggling players to follow in their footsteps to try to get their careers back on track.

