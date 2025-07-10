Alfredo Pedulla column: Napoli holding out for €75m for Osimhen, plus Kean, Retegui & strikers domino

Mateo Retegui, Victor Osimhen, and Moise Kean (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini, Ahmad Mora, Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen is a great striker and the kind of guy who counts a thousand times before making a decision. Not just to a hundred He’s a mature footballer with a good head on his shoulders, someone who knows that certain choices can change your life and career.

He knows that some opportunities only come once, even if the destination may seem unusual to those who thought that only moving to the Premier League or Saudi Pro League would offer him long-term stability.

Regardless of what his future holds, Napoli want to collect the full €75m of his release clause. De Laurentiis usually doesn’t misses these chances. When it’s time to cash in, he stands firm, doesn’t give discounts and pulls the rope until it gets exactly where he wants. It’s an unwritten rule, but one respected by anyone who negotiates with him. A clear and final message to Galatasaray. If you want Victor, pay the clause and stop worrying.

Galatasaray is moving in that direction, but they need to provide certified guarantees. When it comes to guarantees it’s not just numbers on paper. Real, tangible backing is needed because Napoli would never accept a missed payment once the season has started.

Napoli remain firm on Victor Osimhen asking price

The club’s position is immovable, a wall: €75m, period. The Turkish club has understood this, even though they initially thought they could negotiate a discount or a more convenient plan. De Laurentiis was clear from the start. No to proposals that come with discounts.

Napoli don’t do discounts and are convinced they hold the winning card. A solid bank transfer would be enough to make everyone happy.

Two important things need to be said clearly. First: Galatasaray believe they can offer the Nigerian striker over €15m net per season. They can’t expect to pay just €55m or €60m for the transfer fee. They already had the privilege of a loan deal that made the first part of the operation easier. Now, no more gifts. Second: Osimhen’s contract expires in just one year, but there’s an option to extend to 2027, with a starting salary of €15m per season. That is just an option, so Napoli are not desperate or under pressure. If the right offer doesn’t arrive and Victor stays, things can be reconsidered in January.

In recent hours, Osimhen has been in direct contact with Galatasaray, and there has been an honest conversation with the club’s vice president in Italy, who confirmed the willingness to pay his €75m release clause. Napoli want more. Not just vague promises of splitting the payment in instalments, but a real final guarantee, like a proper bank guarantee or an irrevocable letter of credit. In short: cash straight away or bulletproof guarantees. Now it’s up to Galatasaray to fully meet Napoli’s demands.

There’s a reason why Napoli want every cent: it’s a matter of funding their incoming transfers and the investment in their next striker. Anyone familiar with De Laurentiis knows that every euro earned is immediately reinvested with great care. There’ no room for mistakes. The priority is to close the Osimhen deal properly, then move on to his replacement. Lucca is on the list, but the dream remains Nunez, with talks still ongoing. Honestly, the difference between Lucca and Nunez is like a vacation in the Maldives compared to a trip to the beach just 100 meters away from home. Frankly, with all the respect due, I can’t understand how Osimhen could be valued at €50-€55m and Lucca at €40m. Clearly, logic is going out the window. We’ll see what Napoli decide: likely, Conte has indicated a preference for the expensive South American striker; but first Victor has to bring the money.

Other deals to watch out for in the strikers domino

Meanwhile, watch out for Atalanta on Lucca as they prepare for Mateo Retegui’s departure. The Saudi league knows how to be convincing as it doesn’t hold back when it comes to showering a player and his family in gold. As we anticipated, Retegui has accepted a four-year offer worth €20m per season from Al-Qadsiah and has asked Atalanta to let him go. Since then, a bidding war for his transfer fee has begun: two days ago, the Saudi side offered €53m including bonuses. The latest offer has far surpassed €60m, including bonuses. Satisfying Atalanta’s demands, the top scorer, Retegui, is leaving Serie A and heading to Saudi Arabia.

One final note: Moise Kean has also been linked with Al-Qadsiah, despite showing no interest or approval from Fiorentina striker. In fact, those are Retegui’s hours. Kean, instead, is heading toward a new deal worth around €4m.

Meanwhile, Gasperini is crazy about Rios, just as he’s waiting for Wesley. Bringing in a midfielder of that calibre would also be a crucial step for Roma’s transfer market. Rios is an interesting profile: born in 2000, he is owned by Palmeiras and was even linked to Inter. The truth, however, is that Roma is the only Serie A club actively pursuing him. We’ve said it for days: talks are ongoing and Massara and his team are pushing to finalise the deal quickly. Porto had tried earlier but never got close to the €30m mark that Roma are considering. A significant investment, but necessary if they want to improve their midfield level.

Then there’s Lorenzo Insigne: the former Napoli captain is back in Italy, maybe to rekindle and seek one last exciting adventure in Serie A. For now, he’s put all other offers on hold. Among them, Udinese was one of the most persistent, but Insigne has chosen to wait for Lazio. His relationship with Sarri is built on mutual respect, a direct line that was never cut, not even after they went their separate ways.

The idea of reuniting at Lazio fascinates him, and if there’s a slight chance, Lorenzo will prioritise the capital. As early as this weekend, there could be final developments on registering him as a free agent after the end of the summer transfer window. Until then, Insigne will remain on hold. Only if things don’t work out for Lazio, he’ll consider other offers. For him, aside from Napoli, Sarri is the coach with whom he lived one of the best chapters of his career.

After all, this is what the transfer market is about: twists, waiting and surprises. When a top player like Osimhen is involved, everything gets amplified. Because a €75m deal isn’t just a transfer, it is a chain reaction that can reshape the futures of three or four different clubs. Now, everyone’s holding their breath: in these red-hot hours, anything can happen.