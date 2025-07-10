Revealed: West Ham optimistic after holding talks over potential €15m transfer

Arnau Martinez and Graham Potter
Arnau Martinez and Graham Potter

West Ham United are pushing for the potential transfer of Arnau Martinez, with the Girona right-back high on the club’s summer shortlist.

Sources with close ties to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that talks have already started between West Ham and the player’s camp, and that the east London outfit are seriously evaluating whether to trigger his release clause.

Martinez’s release clause at Girona is understood to be just under €15m, and West Ham are now considering whether to activate it, though they could also still explore other options for that area of their squad.

Arnau Martinez open to leaving Girona and keen on Premier League transfer

Arnau Martinez applauds the Girona fans
Arnau Martinez applauds the Girona fans

Martinez himself is open to leaving Girona this summer, but he would require clarity about his role in the squad and the club’s long-term project. The 22-year-old could be particularly tempted, however, by the opportunity of playing in the Premier League.

One source told CaughtOffside that “personal terms are not expected to be a problem, but he is not rushing into a decision.” Martinez wants guarantees from suitors before giving the final green light to anyone.

It is thought that other major European clubs are also monitoring his situation, making him one of the key names to follow in the coming days.

West Ham remain optimistic about their chances with this deal, but much will depend on the player’s willingness to join the Hammers based on the project they have presented.

West Ham had a disappointing season last year and will hope to rebuild their squad under Graham Potter, with Martinez likely to be seen as a strong signing to give the team an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right-hand side of their defence.

