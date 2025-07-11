“Arteta Out” graffiti appears outside the Emirates as Arsenal close in on Madueke transfer

An Arsenal fan has filmed some defaced murals near the Emirates Stadium today and called for Mikel Arteta to be sacked as the Gunners close in on the signing of Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

The Madueke deal is proving hugely unpopular with a lot of Arsenal fans, and it seems some are now taking their frustration to the streets.

“Arteta out” has been sprayed over a few murals near Arsenal’s home ground, in what is likely to be a response to yesterday’s news on Madueke as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

See below for Romano’s trademark “here we go” on the Madueke to Arsenal deal that has angered so many Gooners…

Meanwhile, this seems to be the reaction in and around Arsenal this morning in what is shaping up to be one of the most controversial transfers of recent times…

One has to hope this doesn’t affect Madueke’s confidence too much once he ends up joining Arsenal, but it’s certainly far from an ideal start for the 23-year-old.

Are Arsenal fans overreacting about Noni Madueke?

Madueke is not the best player in the world by any means, but he showed glimpses of big potential at Chelsea, so could at the very least be a useful squad player for Arteta’s side next season.

Chelsea News expert Will Faulks even thinks it might be unwise for the Blues to be selling him just as he looks like he could be about to take his game to another level.

Chelsea's Noni Madueke in action
Chelsea’s Noni Madueke in action (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“There are almost as many Chelsea fans frustrated by the sale as there Arsenal fans who are against the move,” Faulks told CaughtOffside. “Plenty of Blues feel they’ve suffered through two and a half years of developing the England winger; only to now sell him just as he’s about to go to a new level.”

Chelsea know a thing or two about selling top young players too soon, and they’ll be hoping Madueke doesn’t end up being another Mohamed Salah or Kevin De Bruyne, both of whom left without getting much playing time at Stamford Bridge before later becoming star players for their rivals.

